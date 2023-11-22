WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Over the last two years, Connecticut cities and towns have gotten five cents back for every bottle of liquor they sell through the “nickel-per-nip” program.

The itty, bitty bottles of liquor are having a big impact on municipalities.

Since the program started two years ago, it’s been overflowing with cash — $8.9 Million to be exact.

“[I’m] not surprised at all,” said Larry Cafero, the executive director of Wine & Spirits Wholesalers Inc. “It is something we had predicted from the very beginning. There were doubters out there that we would sell that many nips. We sell about 95 million nips a year here in the state of Connecticut.”

Cafero said the five-cent surcharge is necessary because the containers can contaminate roadways and waterways.

“Unfortunately nips are part of that litter,” Cafero said. “We want to help the municipalities clean that stuff up.”

He said the program doesn’t nickel and dime you. The goal is simple — reduce litter. The money from the surcharge goes directly to municipalities, specifically for environmental purposes, like hiring a recycling coordinator, buying street sweepers and trash bins and partnering with cleanup groups.

Between April 1 and Sept. 30, these municipalities in Connecticut brought in:

BRIDGEPORT $79,506.45 BRISTOL $57,182.45 DANBURY $43,446.60 EAST HARTFORD $38,243.75 GROTON $42,598.45 HARTFORD $81,422.60 MANCHESTER $63,998.05 MERIDEN $49,394.45 MIDDLETOWN $32,268.20 MILFORD $35,943.45 NEW BRITAIN $64,866.80 NEW HAVEN $104,580.00 NEW LONDON $36,143.60 NORWALK $38,882.95 NORWICH $59,377.45 STAMFORD $38,424.50 WATERBURY $72,497.80

Prasad Maganti, owner of the Empire Wine & Liquors locations in Waterbury and Wallingford, says nips are 15 percent of his sales, and he wishes that customers would bring the empties back to his store.

“Usually, we are selling 200 nips a day,” Maganti said. “On the weekend sale, Friday and Saturday, it’s around 350 [nips per day].”

“That’s a lot of money, first of all,” said Sarah King of Waterbury. “But I’m glad that it’s going to a better cause.”