Connecticut city’s use of smart boots a financial boon

Connecticut

by: Associated Press

(AP) — A Connecticut city’s use of electronic “smart boots” to immobilize the vehicles of parking ticket scofflaws has been a financial windfall.

City Transportation Bureau Chief Jim Travers says since Stamford started using the boots last February, 800 violators have been caught and the city has collected nearly $500,000 in parking fines and fees.

In the prior year, when scofflaws’ cars were towed instead of electronically booted, the city caught 173 violators and collected $89,000 in fines and fees. Under the new system, violators can pay immediately using a credit card and remove the boot themselves.

