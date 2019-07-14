Connecticut civil rights activists concerned about ICE raids

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)–Cities across the country are bracing for the ICE raids being carried out by immigration officers Sunday.

The raids are taking place in 9 major US Cities. While the raids are not taking place in Connecticut, communities with large immigrant populations are remaining vigilant.

The raids have drawn the ire of Connecticut’s top Democratic leaders and they’ve sparked protests here in Connecticut this weekend.

On Friday night, there were about 20 protests across the state, people here standing up against the president’s immigration policy of separating families and against conditions at detention centers along the Southern Border with Mexico.

Activists across the state have been trying to reach out to immigrants in the affected cities to let them know about their rights should ICE agents knock on their doors.

Governor Lamont joined other prominent Connecticut Democrats in pleading to stand with immigrants and refugees. They also vow to fight the Trump Administration’s tactics on the both state and city level.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro is heading to Florida Monday to visit a migrant children’s holding center.

Senator Richard Blumenthal told News 8 he is set to make another visit to one of the detention centers at the Southern Border next week.

Vice President Mike Pence visited the Southern Border over the weekend touring one of the country’s busiest detention centers.

The crisis at our southern border is not a “manufactured crisis”, it is real and is overwhelming our system. To show this, we also visited an overcrowded facility for adult men, many of whom have been arrested multiple times. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) July 13, 2019

