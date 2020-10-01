State lawmakers advance legislation to help ensure ballots are counted in a timely manner ahead of election

(WTNH) — Are you planning to vote by absentee ballot? State lawmakers advanced legislation they say will help ensure your ballot is counted in a timely manner ahead of the November election.

Members of the House were in a marathon session that began early Wednesday afternoon and wrapped up overnight Thursday morning. A top on the table was advance legislation concerning the ballots in these boxes.

There was overwhelming bipartisan support in the House for this bill, and that is because officials expect a massive amount of people to choose to vote by mail during the pandemic. A vote of 139 favoring the bill and five disapproving it moves this bill to the Senate.

Senators are expected to come in later today to take up these bills. The Absentee Ballot bill allows Election officials to start processing ballots the Friday before the election.

This was one of the first bills taken up in the special session. All of this wrapped up around 1 a.m. Thursday.