CHELAN COUNTY, W.A. (WTNH) — A 53-year-old man from Connecticut is one of three climbers who died after being swept up in an avalanche while climbing a mountain in Washington, according to authorities.

The 53-year-old, along with a 60-year-old women from New York and a 66-year-old man from New Jersey, were killed, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. The three were part of a group of six people who were climbing Colchuck Peak on Monday.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the climbers who were killed.

The lead climber triggered the avalanche, which then swept four climbers into a 500-foot couloir. The fourth climber, a 56-year-old man from New York, was injured, but was able to hike back to base camp.

Twenty-two rescuers responded to the scene to try to find the climbers. They were not able to recover the bodies on Tuesday due to hazardous conditions.