Connecticut closing digital divide as state announces full delivery of 142K laptops to students in need

Connecticut

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont announced Wednesday morning that every pre-school through grade 12 student in Connecticut who needs an electronic learning device now has access to one.

The state of Connecticut said it delivered 142,000 laptops and access to the internet for 44,000 students statewide, which will make Connecticut the first state in the nation to provide access to learning devices and an internet connection to students in need.

In April, the state invested in 60,000 laptops through the nonprofit Partnership for Connecticut, spending $24 million. The state and the Everybody Learns Initiative later invested $43.5 million in CARES Act funds to obtain 82,000 laptops for students. This totals to $67.5 million spent on efforts to close the digital divide in Connecticut this year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Ultra-marathon runner races from CA to CT to help raise more than $40K for Foodshare

News /

Connecticut gives $9M to arts groups to help during outbreak

News /

New Britain Police Department to kickstart new Senior Explorer Program

News /

Local businesses offer online pickup options to compete with Cyber Monday

News /

8-year-old Glastonbury boy annually collects pajamas near Christmas for kids in need

News /

Chief Political Correspondent Mark Davis retires after more than 3 decades with News 8

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss