Connecticut closing digital divide as state announces full delivery of 142K laptops to students in need

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont announced Wednesday morning that every pre-school through grade 12 student in Connecticut who needs an electronic learning device now has access to one.

The state of Connecticut said it delivered 142,000 laptops and access to the internet for 44,000 students statewide, which will make Connecticut the first state in the nation to provide access to learning devices and an internet connection to students in need.

In April, the state invested in 60,000 laptops through the nonprofit Partnership for Connecticut, spending $24 million. The state and the Everybody Learns Initiative later invested $43.5 million in CARES Act funds to obtain 82,000 laptops for students. This totals to $67.5 million spent on efforts to close the digital divide in Connecticut this year.