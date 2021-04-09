Connecticut colleges and universities impacted by shortage of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

(WTNH) — A delay in the federal supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has left state colleges and universities looking for a solution as they attempt to gets students a shot in the arm.

The thinking now has to be that half being vaccinated is better than not being vaccinated at all. Before college kids are done for the year, the plan was to give them the one-dose Johnson & Johnson. That was before the company had to discard 15 million doses.

Now, college students in Connecticut would get their first shot of Pfizer or Moderna before the end of the semester. Students not from Connecticut would have to get a second shot back home, while students returning to Connecticut would get their second shot here.

At Sacred Heart University, Gary MacNamara called this a critical moment in vaccinating their students.

“They’re going home, and there’s a lot of things that have to happen to give them one shot, and make sure they go back to their home state and get that second shot. It’s a matter of timing, it’s a matter of supply,” Gary MacNamara. “If that’s the only thing that we find ourselves having to do, we really have to have the cooperation of not only the state of Connecticut but all of our surrounding states.”

At Sacred Heart, communicating and providing accurate information is the goal, MacNamara added, with the one caveat that things can change.