NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut consumers were victimized by scammers at an alarming rate over the holiday season, according to the Better Business Bureau.

Between Nov. 1, 2022, and Jan. 1, 2023, 115 scams were reported, with losses totaling more than $50,000. That’s two-and-a-half times more than during the same timeframe in 2021.

The average loss per scam was nearly $971. The most common scams were for online purchases, phishing, and employment.

If scammers target you, report it to the BBB Scam Tracker.