NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — People in Connecticut could get a chance to see the northern lights when a geomagnetic storm hits on Friday, according to a forecast made on Wednesday.

Space Weather Watch has predicted that Connecticut will be within the southern extent of the viewing area that will be able to see the aurora with the naked eye. People are also expected to be able to see the lights with a DSLR camera.

The storm’s “significant shock” is expected to arrive late Thursday and early Friday morning. The geomagnetic effects will happen soon afterward.

The sun experienced several solar coronal mass ejections on Tuesday, which are heading to Earth. The results could be a strong geomagnetic storm, which make the lights visible.

The lights were visible from Connecticut this April.

If you spot the northern lights, click here to share your photos and video with us.