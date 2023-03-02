NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Police Chiefs Association gathered law enforcement leads together on Thursday to discuss new technology that could make schools safer.

The chiefs, along with the Dr. Henry C. Lee Institute of Forensic Science, hosted Mutualink to learn how the company’s technology is already in school buildings.

The technology lets first responders know what’s happening at a school before they arrive at the scene.

“We’ll take their systems — their camera systems — we’ll drop in colorized floor plan, we’ll activate their radio systems, and the first responders actually have an idea of what’s going on inside a building,” said Joseph Dooley, the director of safety and security solutions for Mutualink.

Grant money is already in place that could pay for the technology.