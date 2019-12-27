Connecticut courts moving notices from newspapers to website

The Connecticut court system will usher in the new year by moving required public notices to its website and out of newspapers.

The state Judicial Branch will begin publishing the notices online on Jan. 2. Officials cite lower costs and the potential for to reach more people. The notices are aimed at litigants in civil and family cases who cannot be located.

Media representatives say moving the notices online will result in fewer residents being informed and will be another blow to news companies already dealing with huge declines in revenues.

It’s a concept that’s been debated by government officials across the country.