HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut car dealers met with state and federal lawmakers Wednesday to fight Ford’s new program for selling electric vehicles.

The carmaker set a deadline for Friday to sign on to the new Ford Model e program, which requires dealerships to be a part of the program in order to sell electric vehicles.

“Some dealerships will enter into the program and be able to sell electric vehicles,” said Jeff Aiosa with the Connecticut Automotive Retailers Association. “Others will not.”

Under the program, dealerships must install electrical vehicle chargers, get special training and agree to no-haggle pricing on electric vehicles.

The dealerships, however, said that the plan is too expensive and is happening too quickly.

“They are being forced to invest hundreds of thousands — potentially millions of dollars — in upgrades to their dealerships, with a very limited commitment from Ford as to what vehicle they will be allowed to sell and the number of vehicles they will be allowed to sell,” Rep. Rowland (D-New Haven/East Haven) said.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said the Ford plan may violate state and federal franchise laws.

Car dealerships have previously been successful to keep electrical vehicle makers like Tesla from selling in Connecticut because they sell direct, without a car dealership.