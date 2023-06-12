WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A Delta flight — heading from Windsor Locks, Connecticut to Atlanta, Georgia — was diverted to John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City Sunday morning.

According to Delta officials, flight 2069 departed from Bradley International Airport at 10:27 a.m., however, due to a maintenance issue, it was diverted to New York.

The plane made a routine landing, and 167 passengers were put on another aircraft to continue their journey to Atlanta.

“We apologize to our customers for this inconvenience,” a spokesperson for Delta said in a statement. “The safety of our customers and crew is our top priority.”