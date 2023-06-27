HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Starting on July 1, adults in Connecticut will be able to grow cannabis plants at home, according to officials.

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) said adults aged 21 and over will be able to grow three mature and three immature cannabis plants in their homes effective July 1. Households will be able to have a maximum of 12 cannabis plants.

The Department of Consumer Protection said adults who choose to grow cannabis plants must follow all the laws and regulations in place in Connecticut.

Officials said the plants must be secured away from children, pets and other vulnerable populations who should not have access to cannabis. The cannabis plants must be grown in a locked and secured area that is not visible to the public.

“Adults who choose to grow their own cannabis should use safe and healthy gardening practices for growing any products they intend to consume,” said Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Bryan T. Cafferelli. “Plants should also be kept indoors, out of reach and out of sight from children and pets.”

Officials said adults who consume cannabis must do so responsibly by storing cannabis products in child-proof packaging and locked in a secured area.

“We want to make sure the product is locked that’s something that is really important to us is keeping it out of the hands of youth we want to make sure the product is secure especially once its harvested because that’s when it will have most of the active ingredients,” said Rodrick J. Marriott, director of the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Drug Control Division.

Resources on responsible adult cannabis use, addiction and health risks can be found here.

Cannabis sales for adults began on Jan. 10 at licensed retailers in the state. Cannabis had previously been approved for adult use in 2021, according to officials.