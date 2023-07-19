HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s unemployment system is receiving several thousand claims a day — and the state suspects 75% are fraudulent.

The state department of labor put out a warning on Wednesday about an uptick in fraud cases, which it attributes to a rise in identity theft. The department said that criminals are “flooding” the system with stolen identities that can be bought for $1 online.

“CTDOL takes immediate action to notify employers when someone has filed against them, as a result, employers are often the first to know that an identity was stolen,” Connecticut Department of Labor Commissioner Danté Bartolomeo said in a written announcement. “In many cases, that employee still works for them. Victims of ID theft also receive a notice of monetary determination, a notification that alerts them that someone has filed a claim using their identity. It’s critical that employers and employees report this fraud to CTDOL so we can protect benefits and the Trust Fund from fraud.”

If an employer gets a notification that a current employee filed for unemployment, then it’s potentially identity theft, according to the state. The Connecticut Department of Labor asks for employers to report fraud online to the department, and also with local police.