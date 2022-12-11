NEW HAVEN, Conn., (WTNH) — It’s been an icy end to the weekend as most of the state sees snowfall for the first time this season.

And for some people in New Haven, it’s for the first time ever.

“I’m not used to winter, because in Brazil we don’t have snow,” said Jabrylli Bayocchy, who had just moved to the city two months ago. “I think it’s amazing. I’m really happy to be here and the snow is gorgeous.”

The Connecticut Department of Transportation is watching the forecast closely and staffing accordingly. By afternoon, 60% of its trucks were already out, putting salt on the roads to keep them safe.

“We’re prepared for whatever weather is going to come our way,” said Josh Morgan, a spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation. “We know in Connecticut, it’s not a matter of ‘if’ it snows, it’s a matter of ‘when.’ So, this is going to be our first palpable of the season. It certainly won’t be our last.”

Morgan said the teams are out in full force but overall, the department is down 175 drivers from being fully staffed.

“What that means is probably not for this storm but some of the larger storms that we will probably end up having this winter could take us a little bit longer to clear the roads,” he said.

As for the Monday morning commute, drivers should prepare for some slippery roads and school delays. Even some cancellations are possible in parts of the state.

Morgan said if you see a truck while driving, don’t try to pass it or speed up.

“If you don’t have to be out, just stay off the road,” he said. “Give us more room, it makes it easier for us to work when we don’t have additional vehicles out on the roadway.”

Several towns including Bristol, Naugatuck and West Hartford have parking bans in place. Click here for more details.