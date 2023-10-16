NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s National Teen Driver Safety Week. During this week, parents are encouraged to have serious conversations with their teenagers about how they can stay safe behind the wheel.

In 2021, an estimated 1,000 teen drivers were injured in crashes across the state and nearly 2,000 were hurt in crashes involving teen drivers.

Josh Morgan, the communications manager for the Connecticut Department of Transportation sat down for an interview with News 8 to discuss ways teen drivers can stay safe.

Morgan shared the following tips:

Never use a cell phone while behind the wheel

Do not drive if impaired, legal POT use falls under impairment

Always wear a seatbelt

Speak up if you’re a passenger and you see trouble

Remember driving is a privilege, not a right

Watch the full interview in the video player above to learn more.