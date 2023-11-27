HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is warning drivers to be cautious on the roads after a woman died as a result of a deer collision in Easton.

CTDOT officials said to be on the lookout for deer, especially during rush hour, dusk and dawn. If you see one deer, there are usually more nearby.

“We do know that late fall time of year, dusk and dawn type hours, the deer population is active they could be out crossing our roads,” Connecticut Department of Transportation Spokesperson Josh Morgan said.

According to police, a Newtown woman hit a deer on Nov. 20 on Royal Road in Easton.

Police said the deer went in the front windshield and then out the back after being hit by another vehicle.

The Newtown woman was brought to Bridgeport Hospital with serious injuries. She died the following day from the injuries she sustained in the crash. The victim was identified as Erin Heneghan, 47.

“One vehicle hit the deer, state police say the deer went airborne and went into the other… it’s not really something you can prepare or train for,” Morgan said.

Employees at Turnpike Motors Auto Body said this is the time of year they see the most collisions with animals. Vehicles that have been involved with animal collisions come into the shop weekly, if not daily.

The auto body shop showed News 8 a vehicle that had been damaged in a deer crash.

“This one was about $13,000. She was coming home from work, she works in the hospital, overnight hours, and there it is,” said Mike Brough of Turnpike Motors Autobody.

Brough said deer crashes involving tractor-trailers can be extremely costly.

“And we had an 18 wheeler here, another huge job, the parts on those are very expensive, of course the deer go underneath because the truck is so big and it does a lot of undercarriage damage and it can be very costly… For a semi tractor-trailer, those hoods on the tractor trailers can be as much as $30,000 just to replace a single hood.”

CTDOT officials said if you’re driving at those high-risk hours, especially in rural areas, a slower speed will give you more time to avoid deer.