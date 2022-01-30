Connecticut distributes 900,000 COVID-19 self-tests for week of Jan. 24, says Gov. Lamont

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – An additional 900,000 COVID-19 self-tests were distributed throughout the state this week, bringing the total Jan. 2022 distribution number to 4.5 million, says Gov. Lamont.

“We are continuing to work with many public and private organizations to help distribute these self-tests to the residents of our state,” Governor Lamont said. “If anyone has been unable to get their hands on a self-test, I strongly encourage them to place an order through President Biden’s distribution program by visiting covidtests.gov or calling 800-232-0233 and they will be mailed to your house for free.”

As the state works to get more self-tests through vendors, Gov. Lamont reports that thousands of tests are on their way and will be distributed to organizations throughout the state.

Some of the deliveries Connecticut state government made for the week of January 24, 2022, included:

  • Nearly 450,000 self-tests to municipalities for social services and vulnerable populations, including: K-12 students, teachers, and staff; first responders; and other front-facing municipal employees and non-licensed childcare programs;
  • 300,000 self-tests to community groups, vulnerable populations, and faith-based organizations;
  • 60,000 self-tests to UConn (Combined with earlier deliveries to Connecticut State Colleges and Universities, every public college and university in Connecticut now has at least one self-test available for every residential student to facilitate the safe return to campus); and
  • 60,000 self-tests to state employees and private nonprofit providers.

In total, the state has delivered the following amounts since December 31, 2021:

RecipientDistributed week ofJanuary 24, 2022Totalto date
Municipalities*446,0001,801,000
K-12 students, teachers, and staff*1,420,000
Early childhood164,000
State employees and PNPs65,000282,000
Faith-based132,000290,000
Residents and clients of congregate settings4,00053,000
Foodshare20,00057,000
Homebound individuals6,00029,000
K-12 bus drivers10,00021,000
Center For Disability Rights5,00010,000
Undocumented residents20,00026,000
Seasonal farm workers10,00019,000
Incarcerated population5,00019,000
Public college & university students60,00073,000
Nursing home visitation9,00059,000
Coalition Against Domestic Violence20,00040,000
Hartford Communities That Care3,0006,000
LGBTQ Communities5,0009,000
Spanish American Merchants12,00025,000
Malta House Of Care2,0003,000
Community Re-Entry Programs4,000
Hospitality workers and community organizations20,000
Women’s healthcare providers11,00011,000
American Red Cross20,00020,000
Salvation Army30,00030,000
Child Guidance5,0005,000
TOTAL900,0004,496,000
 *Beginning the week of January 17, municipal allocations include self-tests for K-12 students, teachers, and staff; data not yet available to separate allocations.

For more information on self-tests, visit ct.gov/selftest.

