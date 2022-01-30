Connecticut distributes 900,000 COVID-19 self-tests for week of Jan. 24, says Gov. Lamont

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – An additional 900,000 COVID-19 self-tests were distributed throughout the state this week, bringing the total Jan. 2022 distribution number to 4.5 million, says Gov. Lamont.
“We are continuing to work with many public and private organizations to help distribute these self-tests to the residents of our state,” Governor Lamont said. “If anyone has been unable to get their hands on a self-test, I strongly encourage them to place an order through President Biden’s distribution program by visiting covidtests.gov or calling 800-232-0233 and they will be mailed to your house for free.”
As the state works to get more self-tests through vendors, Gov. Lamont reports that thousands of tests are on their way and will be distributed to organizations throughout the state.
Some of the deliveries Connecticut state government made for the week of January 24, 2022, included:
- Nearly 450,000 self-tests to municipalities for social services and vulnerable populations, including: K-12 students, teachers, and staff; first responders; and other front-facing municipal employees and non-licensed childcare programs;
- 300,000 self-tests to community groups, vulnerable populations, and faith-based organizations;
- 60,000 self-tests to UConn (Combined with earlier deliveries to Connecticut State Colleges and Universities, every public college and university in Connecticut now has at least one self-test available for every residential student to facilitate the safe return to campus); and
- 60,000 self-tests to state employees and private nonprofit providers.
In total, the state has delivered the following amounts since December 31, 2021:
|Recipient
|Distributed week ofJanuary 24, 2022
|Totalto date
|Municipalities*
|446,000
|1,801,000
|K-12 students, teachers, and staff*
|–
|1,420,000
|Early childhood
|–
|164,000
|State employees and PNPs
|65,000
|282,000
|Faith-based
|132,000
|290,000
|Residents and clients of congregate settings
|4,000
|53,000
|Foodshare
|20,000
|57,000
|Homebound individuals
|6,000
|29,000
|K-12 bus drivers
|10,000
|21,000
|Center For Disability Rights
|5,000
|10,000
|Undocumented residents
|20,000
|26,000
|Seasonal farm workers
|10,000
|19,000
|Incarcerated population
|5,000
|19,000
|Public college & university students
|60,000
|73,000
|Nursing home visitation
|9,000
|59,000
|Coalition Against Domestic Violence
|20,000
|40,000
|Hartford Communities That Care
|3,000
|6,000
|LGBTQ Communities
|5,000
|9,000
|Spanish American Merchants
|12,000
|25,000
|Malta House Of Care
|2,000
|3,000
|Community Re-Entry Programs
|–
|4,000
|Hospitality workers and community organizations
|–
|20,000
|Women’s healthcare providers
|11,000
|11,000
|American Red Cross
|20,000
|20,000
|Salvation Army
|30,000
|30,000
|Child Guidance
|5,000
|5,000
|TOTAL
|900,000
|4,496,000
|*Beginning the week of January 17, municipal allocations include self-tests for K-12 students, teachers, and staff; data not yet available to separate allocations.
For more information on self-tests, visit ct.gov/selftest.