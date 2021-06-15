Connecticut DMV announces new online services

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont announced Tuesday evening that Connecticut residents will now have the option to complete more online transactions at the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Since January, thousands of online renewals and address change forms have been processed by the Connecticut DMV, outpacing in-person submissions.

In part to this success, other DMV services will now be available online:

License and non-driver ID renewal;

License and non-driver ID duplicate requests;

Change of address;

Drive history requests;

Vessel registration renewal;

A commercial vehicle operators (CVO) portal that serves as a one-stop-shop for CVOs; and

A commercial driver’s license (CDL) medical certificate portal that gives CDL drivers the ability to upload their medical certificates drivel to the DMV’s Driver Services Division from their mobile devices.

“I know that it takes some getting used to doing these transactions online, but I want to remind Connecticut residents that even though in-person options remain available, these recently launched, expanded online services are now available, making completing transactions with the DMV a much simpler process,” said Governor Lamont.

Connecticut residents can find all the information they need about online license renewals, and a variety of other online services available on the DMV website.