Connecticut DOL issuing $600 federal stimulus payments to those who filed unemployment benefits

(WTNH) — If you have recently filed for unemployment benefits, check you bank account for a $600 enhancement.

The Connecticut Department of Labor has issued a statement that they are processing a $600 dollar weekly federal stimulus payment to unemployment benefits.

If you applied for jobless benefits over the weekend, you’ll see that money drop into your account today. If you filed before that, you’ll receive your retroactive $600 weekly payments in full at the end of the week.

People who are self-employed or freelance can begin applying for unemployment on Friday.