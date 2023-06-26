NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) announced a new plan on Monday to improve bus and train services around the state.



The state recently completed its first-ever Customer Experience Action Plan where more than 10,000 people answered questions about what they like and don’t like about public transportation.

The results showed that people want more frequent and reliable options and want it to be easier to plan rides and buy tickets.



The state says it is already solving some of those problems.

“It is becoming easier and easier, and harder and harder to say, ‘Hey I want to take my car to work and sit in traffic'” State Sen. Christine Cohen (D-12) said. “It is becoming harder to say, ‘hey I want to take public transportation today.'”

Overall, riders graded public transportation in Connecticut a 7.5 out of 10.