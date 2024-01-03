Rocky Hill, Conn. (WTNH) – The first major snowstorm of the year is expected to hit parts of the Northeast this weekend, including here in Connecticut.

City streets and highways blanketed with snow is a sight that has been missing for quite some time across Connecticut. The Connecticut Department of Transportation, however, is bracing for a change.

“It looks like heading into this weekend could be the first statewide plowable accumulation, so we’re keeping an eye on the forecast,” said CT Department of Transportation Spokesperson Josh Morgan.

Thursday, crews were preparing the plows for the weekend.

At J.V. III Construction in Rocky Hill, 25 trucks, 10 wheel-loaders and up to 80 people are ready, no matter what Mother Nature may bring.

Whether there is half an inch or a foot of snow, contractors we spoke to say they are ready to weather the storm.

“All hands on deck,” said John Vasel, General Manager of J.V. III Construction. “A lot of preparation, a lot of readiness and unfortunately, you can never be too ready.”

He says preparations have been underway for months. Workers spent the day Thursday inspecting everything from tires to wipers, making sure everything is functioning well for Saturday.

According to our meteorologist Gil Simmons, a mixed bag of precipitation is expected. Current models predict snow accumulation could range between seven and 14 inches.

It has been nearly a year since the last significant snowfall, but the approach to keeping the streets clear remains the same.

“What we do is make sure that we have the plows attached, salt in the back of the trucks, we’ll go out Friday and pre-treat some areas that are known trouble spots,” Morgan said.

The storm is good news for contractors, whose paychecks were frozen last winter.

“Last year there wasn’t much snow,” said Vasel. “We only went out once with these trucks. It’s very frustrating and hard because again with the maintenance thing going on and also finding people.”

Vasel says most contractors are part-timers and depend on the snow for work.

As you head off to your various destinations over the weekend, the Department of Transportation is suggesting you keep a distance from the snow removal vehicles, because you could be creating a different problem.

“Don’t crowd the plow. The workers are out there they need to make sure their focus is on the road is on the equipment.. and when people are too close that just recreates an unsafe condition,” Morgan said.

DOT officials said another way to avoid the problems is to just stay home.