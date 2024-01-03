HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford has been trying to get red light cameras for years and now, the city is one step closer.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation has released new guidelines for municipalities to request red light and speed safety cameras.

A law approving the cameras was passed in October.

Tickets for running through red lights will be mailed to the car owner’s address. The fines will cost $50 for the first offense and then $75 for additional offenses. If you pay online, there could be a fee of up to $15 for electronic processing.

The Hartford City Council and residents are mostly in favor of red light cameras. An ordinance authorizing the use of red light cameras was passed by the council in late 2022.

“We need to use all tools in our toolbox to make sure that we can help with speeding and reckless driving,” Hartford City Council member Shirley Surgeon said.

According to traffic data collected from 2020 to 2022, there have been 2,685 intersection crashes and 494 crashes caused by someone running a red light.

Once installed, these cameras will capture the license plate, date, time and location of cars speeding 10 miles or more over the limit or running a red light.

Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam (D) released the following statement regarding the red-light cameras:

“I’ve heard from countless residents and families across this city about how dangerous it is to walk across the street, and as a father, I hold my breath every time my own kids cross the street. We need more resources to keep pedestrians safe, and red-light cameras will give us another tool to do that. We look forward to engaging with our community and working with DOT to get these cameras deployed at our most dangerous intersections so we can save lives.”

Each municipality will decide where exactly these cameras will go. In an effort to be equitable, the guidelines said DOT will approve only two cameras within low-income areas identified by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Additionally, DOT will approve only one red light camera for low-income areas that are a square mile or less in size.

Those who have pushed back against these cameras argue the tech encroaches on privacy and equity.

“We’re supposed to have privacy to a certain extent, but we have cameras almost everywhere now so what kind of privacy do we actually have?” asked Abimbola Oretade, the president of BLM860, a Black Lives Matter group in Hartford.

David McGuire, executive director of the ACLU of Connecticut said in a statement:

“Red light cameras result in increasing police surveillance while ignoring real solutions and people’s actual safety needs. We need to invest in walkable cities, not more policing. The ACLU-CT is opposed to the use of speed and red-light cameras because of the significant due process, privacy, and racial justice threats these cameras pose. We will be closely monitoring the rollout of the new cameras and policies in the state.”

It will be some time before residents see red light cameras around Hartford. The city council has to approve where these cameras will go and that will get sent up to the Department of Transportation for final approval.