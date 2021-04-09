Connecticut DPH confirms case of measles in Fairfield County

(WTNH) — On Friday, the Connecticut Department of Public Health announced the confirmation of a

case of measles in a Fairfield County child.

Officials say the child, who has yet to be vaccinated against measles, “acquired the infection while traveling internationally.”

“The single best way to protect yourself and your children from measles is to be vaccinated,”

said DPH Acting Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford. “While the COVID-19 pandemic has been

happening, some children have fallen behind on their immunizations. This measles case is an

important reminder that these vaccine-preventable diseases still pose a threat and that we must

protect children through on-time vaccination.”

Symptoms of measles generally begin seven to fourteen days after exposure to an infected person. Health officials say to be on the lookout for mild to moderate fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and sore throat.

Additionally, three to five days after the start of these symptoms, a “red or reddish-brown rash

appears, usually starting on a person’s face at the hairline and spreading downward to the entire

body.” The person’s fever may spike along with the rash, which lasts for at least a few days then disappears.

Those with measles may be contagious up to four days before the rash appears and for four days after the rash appears.

For more information about measles, visit the CDC’s website.