HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) is reminding drivers to slow down and move over if they see a disabled vehicle on the side of the road.

It’s a message, he said, that’s even more important ahead of another holiday traffic rush.

“This weekend, there will be more drivers, and so traffic safety will be more important than ever, because there will be more first responders, more medical professionals,, more tow tuck operators,” Blumenthal said.

The state’s Slow Down, Move Over resolution honors Corey Iodice, a tow truck driver who was hit and killed on the Merritt Parkway in Trumbull.

Moving over could save the life of a pedestrian or first responder who is helping a driver.