HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — All of Connecticut has been moved from a Stage 2 to Stage 1 drought condition, according to an announcement Monday from the Connecticut Interagency Drought Working Group.

The change comes after October rains improved drought conditions, according to the working group. However, reservoirs and ground water levels continue to be low.

While the working group thinks upcoming storms will continue to help, the state remains in a drought stage.

A Stage 1 drought means that there are below-normal conditions. Stage 2 means there is incipient drought, Stage 3 is moderate drought, Stage 4 is severe drought and Stage 5 is extreme drought.

Now that Connecticut is in Stage 1, it is considered to be in a preparedness stage in case drought conditions get worse.

The state continues to urge residents to monitor their water usage.

The stage hit a Stage 2 drought on July 14, when was then increased to Stage 3 in August for New London and Windham counties. On Oct. 6, the entire state had been moved into Stage 2 again.