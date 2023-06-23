Conn. (WTNH) — Minors will be unable to obtain a marriage license, due to a new law signed into legislation by Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz.

On Friday, Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz signed the legislation on behalf of Gov. Ned Lamont while he is out of state on an economic development mission in support of the state’s aerospace industry. The legislation, which will take effect on July 1, is part of a nationwide movement to prevent minors from being able to marry.

Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz explained that there are various reasons why the law was necessary, noting that human traffickers and those exploiting children would marry minors.

“I am proud that Connecticut has joined its neighbors in ending child marriage and closed a loophole that would allow some to venue shop for marriage in our state,” Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz said. “When we allow child marriage, we deprive children of their childhood – and their future. The legislature has set a number of reasonable restrictions for persons under the age of 18 – and through this new law we are eliminating a practice that undermines our children’s health, safety, education and future economic opportunities.”

Currently, due to a state law enacted in 2017, minors aged 16 or 17 can be married with written consent of a parent or guardian. Before this law, there was no age requirement for marriage in the state, and between the years of 2001 and 2021, there were over 1,200 child marriages in Connecticut. Over the past six year, 33 marriages occurred when the age was raised to 16.

“Child marriage is a human rights violation,” Gov. Lamont said. “The impact of being forced into marriage underage can be devastating, and both physically and emotionally harmful. In America, we should be setting an example for the rest of the world on what it means to stand up for children and their basic rights. I urge other states across our country to join this growing coalition and raise the marriage age to 18.”

Connecticut is only the ninth state to adopt a law prohibiting child marriage, following suit of Massachusetts, New York, and Rhode Island. Six states currently have no official minimum age to marry, but still require either parental consent or court approval, including California, Michigan, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Washington.

According to Unchained At Last, 300,000 child marriages occurred between 2000 and 2018. The youngest girls to be married in the U.S. between 2000 and 2010 were three 10-year-olds in Tennessee, who married men ages 24, 25, and 31. In 2006, an 11-year-old boy married a 27-year-old woman in Tennessee.