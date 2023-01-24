MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s “hero pay” bonuses will start going out Wednesday, Feb. 1, Comptroller Sean Scanlon announced Tuesday.

The Premium Pay program was created to provide a payment of up to $1,000 to essential workers employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scanlon said the payments would be sent out in batches of 20,000 per week and go first to the direct deposit accounts of 120,000 essential workers who qualified for the program.

Scanlon said an additional 35,000 eligible workers chose to receive paper checks, which will be mailed in five to six weeks. If problems arise with an applicant’s direct deposit, a paper check will be issued.

The payments will be processed in the order that people applied.

The Premium Pay program’s application period closed on Oct. 1, 2022.