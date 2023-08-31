NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Events across Connecticut on Thursday raised awareness of overdoses as part of Overdose Awareness Day.

Overdoses killed more than 1,400 people in Connecticut last year. And while it sounded like a festive day on the New Haven Green, the message was somber.

“We’re here today to honor those people who have lost their lives to overdose, and to provide education on Naloxone — the reversal medication for overdoses — and support people’s wellness,” said Kathy Eggert, with APT Services.

The reversal drug is available for over-the-counter sales in most drug stores.

The New Haven event showed people how to use the reversal drug and taught the signs of an overdose.

In Hartford, Gov. Ned Lamont said that while Connecticut is making progress, there is still a long way to go.

“We mourn those we lost, we fight like hell every day to keep as many people alive as we can,” he said.