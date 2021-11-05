Connecticut Eversource customers to see higher energy prices this winter

Conn. (WTNH) — Eversource customers in the state are going to see higher prices for electricity this winter.

On average, the company said Friday a residential electric customer who uses 700 kilowatt-hours of power each month could see an increase of around 21% over their current monthly bill, which is around $31 per month.

How much a customer pays is ultimately going to depend on how much energy is used, their rate category and weather through the heating season, according to the company.

Eversource said it filed the new electricity prices from power suppliers with CT’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority that will be in effect from Jan. 1 through June 30, 2022.

“We truly understand the strain that this will have on many of our customers who are still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, world conditions are such that energy prices will continue to rise and remain high for a while,” said Eversource Executive Vice President, Customer Experience and Energy Strategy Penni Conner. “That’s why we continue to urge our customers to take advantage of the many energy efficiency and payment programs available that can help them save energy and money year-round – programs like the state’s UniteCT and our COVID-19 payment plans.”

