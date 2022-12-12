NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is expanding its largest and newest job training initiative.

CareerConneCT was created as part of an ongoing effort to help people whose jobs were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to get back to work.

The program helps people with tuition-free job training, case management, supportive services, and employment assistance.

Jobseekers are encouraged to enroll through an online intake portal. Once registered in the portal, participants will complete a brief skills inventory and receive a “career coach” to help them access training that meets their skills and interests.

Participants also can explore career paths, learning opportunities, and available jobs.

CareerConneCT was initially funded with $70 million from the American Rescue Plan.