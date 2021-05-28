Connecticut experiences lifeguard shortage as beaches begin to reopen

(WTNH) — Calling all lifeguards! The state wants you. But, if you need certification, time is short.

First things first; there’s a shortage of lifeguards nationwide. The same holds true in Connecticut. This is not the best news as we head towards Memorial Day on Monday.

“We staff lifeguards, this year we anticipate at six state parks across the state including the four shoreline parks,” said the Director of State Parks, Tom Tyler.

If you are looking for work, Uncle Sam wants you. So too does Governor Lamont. “We’re looking for some folks. We’re looking for folks at DEEP who can help us with our parks and to help us with our beaches. We’re looking for some lifeguards,” Gov. Lamont said.

If you’re interested, time is of the essence. “We do have a deadline of Tuesday June 1st to hear from folks who are not certified and need to be trained.” Tyler said. “June 1st would be the deadline for us to hear from them to get them into a training program so we could get them fully certified before the July 4th weekend.”

Learn more about applying for a lifeguard position or other seasonal jobs.