The Child Tax Credit will result in monthly payments to an estimated 39 million households (Getty Images)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The federal Child Tax Credit will start hitting bank accounts of parents and guardians around Connecticut and the nation Thursday.

Representative John Larson (CT-01) will be in Hartford later in the day to highlight the payments and tell families what they need to know about the tax credit.

It’s a measure temporarily in place by the American Rescue Plan. Eligible families will get up to $300 a month to help pay for the child’s needs.

Meanwhile, Representative Rosa DeLauro (CT-03) is taking a step further and urging her colleagues in Washington to make the tax credit permanent.

“We have a real opportunity here to not just throw money at a problem but build an architecture for the future use this as the moment to lift up all children and families so that every person has the opportunity to succeed,” DeLauro said.

Officials urge families with kids that have not filed taxes between 2019 and now to file so that they can collect the child tax credit too. Click here for more information and to manage payments.

Rep. Larson will be at Catholic Charities on 45 Wadsworth Street in Hartford at 2:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss the child tax credit.