HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Flags will be flown at half-staff from Saturday through Nov. 29 in Connecticut to honor former first lady Rosalynn Carter, Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Tuesday.

“Mrs. Carter leaves a remarkable legacy as a supporter of equal rights, an advocate for issues related to mental health, and a champion of affordable housing,” Lamont said in a written announcement. “On behalf of the State of Connecticut, I send my prayers and condolences to President Carter and their family.”

Rosalynn Carter died on Sunday afternoon at her Georgia home at the age of 96, two days after entering hospice. Her interment is scheduled for Nov. 29.

On the national level, she was privately referred to as “co-president” by Jimmy Carter’s aids and “Steel Magnolia” by the press. She was also known for sitting in on Cabinet meetings, sharing her opinions on issues and representing the president on trips. Even after leaving Washington, she continued to serve as an advocate for mental health and dementia, which she was diagnosed with near the end of her life.

She had a close link to New London, where the Carters lived during the future president’s Navy service. The couple’s third son, Donnel Jeffery “Jeff” Carter, was born there in 1952.

It was considered their first “real home,” according to the National Park Service. While in Connecticut, they also took Spanish and art classes.

Jimmy Carter entered hospice care in February.