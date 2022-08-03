MERIDEN, Conn, (WTNH) — What started as a group of Connecticut flower farmers coming together once a year is now a blossoming business.

The Connecticut Flower Collective, a hidden gem on Cross Street in Meriden, is best described as a collaborative growers market.

“We have 28 local farms that contribute flowers to the whole sell market,” Jill Shea, the manager of the Connecticut Flower Collective.

Those collaborating businesses include florists, photographers, bakers, and wedding planners. The idea is to circulate more flowers to customers with the help of local farmers.

“Instead of each farmer running individually to every buyer, all the buyers come to one place,” Shea said.

But first, business owners must log on to the website, Rooted Farmers, where just about every flower imaginable is available, and place their orders.

”Then we as consumers go onto the website and pick and choose what we want,” Candice Milliard, the owner of Candi’s Floral Creations. “So, that’s sort of like a pre-order.”

Come Wednesday and Thursday of each week, the flowers are ready for pick up. It’s a process that helps businesses stay ahead of the trend, especially during the wedding season.

“These local flowers are really on trend right now,” Milliard said. “It’s more of a style, where many years ago, weddings were more of a tight style, and now it’s more organic and loose.”

Not only are these flowers helping to make memories, but they’re growing the economy.

”It’s a boost to the economy because these small businesses are able to be successful without working too hard, which is a problem in agriculture anyway,” said Haley Billipp, the owner of the Connecticut Flower Collective.

The Connecticut Flower Collective operates from April to December.

