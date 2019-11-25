Connecticut Food Bank dishing out nearly 20K turkeys

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Feeding families and warming hearts, Monday is the day when volunteers with the Connecticut Food Bank dish out nearly 20,000 turkeys and all the fixings to area agencies.

On Monday, volunteers will have all those bays open and that’s when the vans and the trucks start rolling in from area churches and shelters. Handing the turkeys and all the trimmings are volunteers with the food bank and the Coast Guard.

Everyone gets in a line passing boxes of potatoes, onions, stuffing, apples and of course the turkey. It’s a lot of work, but it truly is a labor of love.

All of the vans will start rolling up at 7:30 a.m. Monday.

