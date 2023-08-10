(WTNH) — A local non-profit got a big boost Thursday.

Kia donated $75,000 to Connecticut Foodshare. The organization partners with more than 650 food pantries and provided nearly 39 million meals to people across Connecticut last year.

In Connecticut alone, almost 400,000 people face food insecurity.

“Everybody recognizes that we’re all in this together,” said Jason Jukubowski, the president and CEO of Connecticut Foodshare. “Even though organizations may compete at different times, different businesses may compete at different times. People come together to try to help solve hunger.”

The donation is part of KIA’s Celebrate the Good program, which aims to work with charities that represent their areas.