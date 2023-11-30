ROCKFALL, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Forest and Park Association (CFPA) announced that they and their partnered organizations were awarded the Family Forests Education Award.

The association won the award for its Master Woodland Manager Program, which provides woodland owners and managers with the skills they need to make decisions that will sustain forests for the future.

The program is a year-long and is a flexible interactive experience that offers virtual and field learning opportunities.

In 2022, 34 MWM participants in the program learned to sustainably manage 7,875 forested acres in Connecticut.