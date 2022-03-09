Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut gas prices reached an all-time high on Wednesday, hitting the $4.41 a gallon mark, according to AAA Northeast.

This number tops the previous all-time state record back in July 2008 at $4.39. In just one day, the state’s average increased by six cents.

Connecticut isn’t alone; gas prices across the country are soaring with the national average clocking in at $4.17 on March 9, breaking the previous record of $4.11 in 2008.

Frank Mayko, AAA spokeswoman, said that drivers can expect these current trends of higher gas prices “as long as crude gas prices continue to surge.”

“At this point, the most effective actions drivers can take to pinch their gas pennies are to reduce their speeds, inflate their tires and keep their vehicles properly maintained,” Mayko said.

Properly inflating tires can improve a car’s gas mileage by more than 3% per tire, Mayko said, while rapidly traveling over 60 mph can contribute to fuel efficiency.

While gas prices have been rising for more than a year, analysts are expecting further increases after President Joe Biden announced the U.S. will ban imports of Russian oil amid their invasion of Ukraine.