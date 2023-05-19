NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A recent survey found the best-hidden beaches that families most want to visit this summer, and a Connecticut spot made the list.

Familydestinationguide.com surveyed 3,000 adults in the United States based on age, gender, and geography. Coming in at number 92 on the list is duBois Beach, located at the southernmost tip of Water Street at Stonington Point.

According to the Stonington Borough website, duBois Beach offers “a gentle surf, a shaded gazebo, an anchored dock and jetties for crabbing,” with a view of Stonington Harbor, Fisher’s Island Sound and Little Narragansett Bay.

The beach opens for weekends beginning Memorial Day weekend, with lifeguards on duty from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The beach is open full-time, Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 22 through Labor Day weekend.

For beach membership information or to purchase duBois season passes

