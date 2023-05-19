NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A recent survey found the best-hidden beaches that families most want to visit this summer, and a Connecticut spot made the list.
Familydestinationguide.com surveyed 3,000 adults in the United States based on age, gender, and geography. Coming in at number 92 on the list is duBois Beach, located at the southernmost tip of Water Street at Stonington Point.
According to the Stonington Borough website, duBois Beach offers “a gentle surf, a shaded gazebo, an anchored dock and jetties for crabbing,” with a view of Stonington Harbor, Fisher’s Island Sound and Little Narragansett Bay.
The beach opens for weekends beginning Memorial Day weekend, with lifeguards on duty from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The beach is open full-time, Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 22 through Labor Day weekend.
For beach membership information or to purchase duBois season passes, click here.
LIST | ‘America’s Favorite 100 Secret Beaches Revealed in Poll of Families’
- Hawaii – Awahua Beach
- Florida – Shell Key Preserve
- Hawaii – Lanikai Beach
- Hawaii – Kauapea Beach
- New Jersey – Sedge Island
- Florida – Lovers Key State Park
- California – Salt Creek Beach
- California – Wildcat Beach
- Florida – Dry Tortugas National Park
- Florida – Boneyard Beach
- Hawaii – Gray’s Beach
- California – Hollywood Beach
- Florida – Navarre Beach
- Hawaii – Pa’ako Cove
- Virginia – Sandbridge Beach
- Texas – San Jose Island
- Florida – Crescent Beach
- South Carolina – Kiawah Island
- New York – Amsterdam Beach Preserve
- Alaska – Lowell Point Beach
- California – Enderts Beach
- California – Bowling Ball Beach
- Florida – Caladesi Island
- Georgia – Driftwood Beach
- California – Gray Whale Cove Beach
- North Carolina – Carova Beach
- Arizona – River Island State Park
- Texas – Rockport Beach
- Alabama – Dauphin Island
- North Carolina – Ocracoke Island
- Vermont – Crystal Lake
- Georgia – Cumberland Island
- California – Montaña de Oro State Park
- Pennsylvania – Raccoon Creek State Park
- California – Haskell’s Beach
- Maine – Roque Bluffs
- New Hampshire – Seabrook Beach
- Maryland – Assateague Island
- Arkansas – Lake Bennett
- New York – Orient Beach State Park
- Iowa – Rathbun Lake
- Montana – Flathead Lake
- Oregon – Gold Beach
- Alabama – Gulf Shores
- Wyoming – Leigh Lake
- New York – Chimney Bluffs
- Indiana – Dogtown Beach
- South Carolina – Harbor Island
- New Jersey – Pearl Beach
- Maine – Seawall Beach
- Massachusetts – Chatham Lighthouse Beach
- Michigan – Cherry Beach
- Rhode Island – Mansion Beach
- Illinois – Sunrise Beach
- Oregon – Bandon State Natural Area
- Florida – Cayo Costa State Park
- Maryland – Matoaka Beach
- Texas – Padre Island National Seashore
- Colorado – Sandbeach Lake
- West Virginia – Sutton Lake
- Minnesota – Black Beach
- South Carolina – Daufuskie Island
- Vermont – Alburgh Dunes State Park
- Florida – Camp Helen State Park
- South Carolina – Edisto Island
- New Hampshire – Jenness Beach
- North Dakota – Lake Sakakawea Beach
- Michigan – South Manitou Island
- Missouri – The Fugitive Beach
- Washington – Hole in the Wall Beach
- Tennessee – Percy Priest Lake
- Washington – Second Beach
- Oklahoma – Sunset Beach
- New Mexico – Tingley Beach
- Virginia – Cape Charles
- Kentucky – Nolin Lake State Park
- Oregon – Secret Beach
- Nevada – Secret Cove
- Ohio – Breakwater Beach
- Alaska – Kalifornsky Beach
- Nebraska – Lake Calamus
- Utah – Quail Creek Reservoir
- Delaware – Slaughter Beach
- Michigan – Sleeping Bear Dunes
- New Jersey – Gunnison Beach
- Wisconsin – Schoolhouse Beach
- Mississippi – Ship Island
- Alabama – Fort Morgan
- Louisiana – Holly Beach
- Massachusetts – Bound Brook Island Beach
- Arizona – Butcher Jones Beach
- Connecticut – duBois Beach
- Kansas – Glen Elder State Park
- Alaska – Ninilchik Beach
- Mississippi – Presley’s Outing
- South Dakota – Newton Hills State Park
- Delaware – Pickering Beach
- Idaho – Evans Landing
- Arkansas – Greers Ferry Lake
- Delaware – Broadkill Beach
