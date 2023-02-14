NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut has received the first $1.5 million of a $16 million settlement from Juul, Attorney General William Tong announced Tuesday.

Connecticut is one of 43 states receiving a collective $438 million from the e-cigarette company.

Tong touts the money as a victory for preventing Juul from marketing vaping products to children.

“Stop youth marketing,” he said.

Tong said that law bans e-cigarette advertising that includes people under the age of 35 using the product. Advertisements also can’t use cartoons, use paid product placement and can’t sell brand-name merchandise. The FDA must also approve flavors. The companies also cannot lie about the nicotine content in the product.

Connecticut started the lawsuit against Juul three years ago.