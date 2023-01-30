WASHINGTON (WTNH) — A $255 million influx of funds will modernize Connecticut’s public transit systems, according to an announcement Monday from the state’s Congressional delegation.

“This $255 million is huge and historic – not only in scale but scope, enabling everyday transit of every form to be improved,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said in the written announcement. “Modernizing buses, expanding seniors’ mobility, improving rail systems, and much more – all will be vastly better because of this major investment. The investment is yet another example of the federal infrastructure program yielding concrete benefits for CT and our country. I was proud to champion it with our delegation.”

The political leaders touted the funding, which comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Fiscal Year 2023 package. Rep. Chris Larson (D-Conn.) called Connecticut’s slice of the funds a record amount, and predicted it will improve equal access to transit systems.

Other members of the delegation said the federal funds will also increase ridership and reduce traffic on Connecticut roads. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) called the funds “long overdue.”

The funds will go toward projects such as replacing and modernizing buses, preventing crime through the purchase of security equipment, funding the construction of maintenance and passenger facilities, stronger safety oversight and making stations more accessible.