Connecticut gets $27M early childhood development grant

(AP) — Connecticut has been awarded a nearly $27 million federal grant to help further enhance early childhood development programs.

The administration of Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday that the Preschool Development Birth through Five grant will help the state Office of Early Childhood design and launch better, more cost-effective systems to support family resilience and early childhood development.

In addition to giving parents a greater voice, it focuses on developing and retaining the early childhood workforce. Commissioner Beth Bye says Connecticut was positioned to win the grant because her office is a national model integrating programs for young children and families.