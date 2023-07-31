WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — More than $500,000 will go toward helping veterans establish themselves in the agriculture field, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn) announced on Monday in Wallingford.

Blumenthal joined the owners of Muddy Roots Farm to discuss creating a veteran farmer educational resource hub.

Farming was described as a way to transition from military to civilian life.

“Former military veterans are the best candidate to get into farming,” said Chris Wellington, who owns Muddy Roots Farm. “We like being uncomfortable. We like making decisions that are hard, and we like making ’em fast, and that type of stuff is critical to success on any type of farm.”