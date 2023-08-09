A rendering depicts new rail cars that will be added to Connecticut commuter lines. (Source: Gov. Ned Lamont’s office)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Transportation will spend $315 million to buy 60 new rail cars for commuter lines, Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Wednesday.

The purchase is part of an ongoing replacement project. The first cars will arrive in 2026.

“Connecticut is the home of the busiest commuter rail line in the country,” Lamont tweeted. “Keeping our rail system updated is essential to attracting the businesses and workforce talent we need to grow good-paying jobs and remain economically competitive. I’m excited for their delivery!”

The single-level rail coach cars from Alstrom will be prioritized for use on the Hartford and New Haven lines.

The cars will have two-by-two seating configurations and will be accessible for passengers who use mobility aids. They will also have overhead luggage racks, foldable workstation tables, room to store bicycles, wi-fi, real-time information displays and power outlets.