NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The bipartisan Safer Communities Act is sending $80 million to Connecticut to help improve children’s mental health.

“These new dollars are going to help us to expand the population so we can reach young adults up to the age of 22, and it’s immediate,” president and CEO of Wheeler, Sabrina Trocchi, said. “We are making those changes within our system. We are connecting with additional pediatricians and others to let them know that we will now work with them, with young adults, too.”

Lawmakers and mental health officials got together Monday in New Britain to discuss how to use the funds.

Wheeler is one of three hubs that provides mental health consultations for primary care doctors in Connecticut. The new funds will mean greater outreach to young adults, according to officials.