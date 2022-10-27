A new list from Forbes has determined the richest person in each state — as well as the source of their money. (Getty)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — About 45,000 renters in Connecticut will receive a collective $23.9 million this fall from a rent rebate program, according to an announcement Thursday from Gov. Ned Lamont.

The renters will receive an average of $540 as part of the Connecticut Renters’ Rebate Program, which aims to help those who are elderly or have a disability pay rent. The program has been around since 1974 and processes the payments each October.

Anyone who missed the filing deadline because of a medical condition can submit a request for an extension by Nov. 15.

The rebate amount is decided by looking at a renter’s income level and how much they spend on rent and utilities.

“This program makes it possible for thousands of Connecticut’s seniors and individuals with disabilities to afford to stay in their homes and live with security and independence,” Lamont said in the written announcement. “Helping our most vulnerable residents is one of the essential functions of government, and this program provides access to homes that are safe and affordable. Many of those receiving assistance have dedicated their lives to our state, have been working here, are raising their families here, and are contributing in endless ways to make our communities stronger.”