Conn. (WTNH) — Will there be six more weeks of winter? Or will spring come early in 2023?

Connecticut’s official state groundhog, Chuckles XI, is going to find out! Chuckles will make his yearly debut at the Lutz Children’s Museum on Thursday, Feb. 2, to continue the long-standing tradition of hosting Groundhog Day in Connecticut.

Executive Director Patricia Buxton and Manchester Mayor Jay Moran will join Chuckles to make the announcement.

If the weather is cloudy and Chuckles doesn’t see his shadow, Connecticut can expect warmer temperatures and early spring. If Chuckles does see his shadow, however, the winter chill will continue.

“The celebration of Groundhog Day is just one example of how the Lutz Children’s Museum celebrates the wistfulness of childhood. What better way to start your day than to hear if our celebrity forecaster has seen his shadow or not,” said Buxton.

Globally, the tradition of Groundhog Day dates back centuries to help ease the transition from winter to spring.

The Lutz Children’s Museum tradition dates back to 1979, according to museum officials, when an injured groundhog from the wild was rescued and given state status.

That groundhog was the first Chuckles.

News 8 will stream Chuckle's prediction live on this webpage.

