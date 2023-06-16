HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — More than 1,700 employees at group home and day programs have ended their strike.

The strike, which started on May 24, was in protest of wages and conditions at facilities in Connecticut.

The striking employees are members of the New England Health Care Employees Union SEIU 1199NE. The agreement consists of six agencies.

Direct care providers will receive a raise of about $1.25 an hour starting July 1. The contract can be renewed next year.

“We have achieved agreements that we are proud of with the six agencies,” Rob Baril, the union president, said in a written announcement. “In some cases, folks are getting long overdue seniority raises up to 14% at some agencies. We know that the struggle to end poverty for long-term caregivers must continue. But the real victory is that our leaders and workers clearly understand that we are leading a movement that will eventually lift all long-term care and essential workers out of poverty.”

The state budget passed last week includes an extra $150 million in Medicaid funds for group home and day programs, along with an additional $50 million to repair and improve facilities.